'Sandwiched' BBMP chief Tushar Girinath makes 'unusual request' to govt over TDR rule

Bengaluru: Sandwiched between an appellate order and prevailing laws, Bengaluru’s municipal corporation has made an unusual request to the state government.

In a letter dated March 13, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath sought an amendment to the legislation concerning the prized Transferrable Development Rights (TDR) certificates from one planning area to another planning area falling within the city limits.

The letter came after the BBMP chief’s boss — and the appellate authority for TDR cases — issued an order “contravening” the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (KTCP) Act, 1961.