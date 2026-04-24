<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board</a> (BWSSB) on Thursday defended the revised sanitary charges for non-domestic users, stating that the changes had already come into effect last year.</p>.<p>Responding to media reports highlighting concerns from industries over “inflating water bills”, the water board said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanitation">sanitary</a> charges vary based on building size and usage categories.</p>.<p>According to the BWSSB, industrial premises with built-up areas exceeding 5,000 sqm are subject to sanitary charges of Rs 5,000 per month.</p>.<p>The clarification comes amid pushback from industry bodies, which argue that the steep hike has significantly increased operational costs.</p>.Bengaluru industrialists say sanitary charges inflating water bills.<p>The BWSSB, however, maintained that the revision is part of a broader tariff overhaul approved last year.</p>.<p>The board also noted that no revision had been undertaken in over 11 years, despite a substantial rise in electricity costs, infrastructure investments, and overall operational expenses.</p>