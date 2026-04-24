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Sanitary charge hike in Bengaluru not new, was implemented last year: BWSSB

According to the BWSSB, industrial premises with built-up areas exceeding 5,000 sqm are subject to sanitary charges of Rs 5,000 per month.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 21:13 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBWSSB

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