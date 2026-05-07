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Sankey Tank drying up? Bengaluru residents, experts raise concerns

While seasonal dips are not unusual, residents say the decline this year is far steeper than in recent years.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 21:59 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 21:59 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSankey Tank

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