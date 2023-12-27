Santa cap collection drive launched in city

Festivals invariably leave behind a trail of waste. An NGO focused on waste management has launched an initiative to collect used Santa caps. The service is free of cost and there is no cut-off date.
The NGO, Hasiru Dala, has introduced it as part of their larger drive to collect old and unused clothes. One can call the NGO to have their caps picked up. The team will schedule the collection drive on a later day.
“We're also open to clothes and Santa cap collection drives in apartments. Residents can organise it and call us (to take the collected waste away),” says Ina B, programme manager (recycling), Hasiru Dala.
The collected Santa caps will be turned into yarn. Ina says, “It is easier to retrieve yarn from fabric in solid colours, like red and white. Rarely do Santa caps come with prints. It is difficult to turn such caps into yarn, so we will use them as fillers for mattresses instead.”
She adds that the NGO will keep citizens posted about how they repurpose the caps.
“We have received a few calls so far. The calls increase after the New Year celebrations,” says Ina.
Call 80955 42537 or 81509 82367