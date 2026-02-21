Menu
Satish Jarkiholi’s statements point to corruption in government: B Y Vijayendra

Claiming that Congress had historically been corrupt, Satish’s statements had only served to illuminate deep seated concerns among the public, said the Karnataka BJP chief.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 22:55 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 22:55 IST
India NewsBJPCorruptionB Y Vijayendrasatish jarkiholi

