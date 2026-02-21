<p>Bengaluru: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s admission of ‘commission culture’ in the administration has laid bare the corruption within the Congress government, said Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Friday.</p>.<p>In a tongue-in-cheek remark targeting the Congress’s ‘Pancha guarantee’ slogan, Vijayendra said, “The Congress loudly advertises its so-called ‘Pancha guarantee’, but the only guarantee people get is a ‘Lancha (bribe) guarantee’.”</p>.<p>Claiming that Congress had historically been corrupt, Satish’s statements had only served to illuminate deep seated concerns among the public, said the Karnataka BJP chief. </p>.Commissions were, are and will be there: Satish Jarkiholi.<p>“Back in 1985, then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi candidly admitted that only 15 paise out of every rupee sent from New Delhi reached the intended beneficiary. Decades have passed, governments have changed and slogans have evolved but the bond between Congress and corruption appears not to have snapped,” said Vijayendra.</p>.<p>Contrasting the Congress’s record with those of PM Narendra Modi, he added, “Our PM has made his stance clear: ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga (Won’t accept bribes, won’t tolerate corruption’.”</p>.<p>Satish’s statement hinted at a systemic problem in the government, said Vijayendra. “When the Public Works Minister admits to ‘Commission Raj’, what hope can ordinary citizens have? Can businesses or taxpayers have any confidence in this administration,” he asked.</p>.<p>Demanding accountability and transparency in administration, Vijayendra said, “A government that promises welfare but descends into Commission Raj cannot claim any moral authority.”</p>