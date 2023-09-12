Home
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Saudia first international carrier to land at T2 on Sept 12

The first international departure from T2 will be Saudia’s Bengaluru-Jeddah flight (SV867) at 11:50 am.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 21:15 IST

Saudia Airlines will be the first international carrier to operate from Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), as all international services shift to the terminal on Tuesday.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the Bengaluru airport, said the SV866 flight from Jeddah will land at T2 at 10:15 am on Tuesday. The first international departure from T2 will be Saudia’s Bengaluru-Jeddah flight (SV867) at 11:50 am.

BIAL had earlier announced August 31 as the date for shifting international operations to T2, but deferred it a day before the scheduled start. The garden-themed terminal was formally inaugurated in November last year. Spanning 2,55,661 sqm, T2 is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.

First set of international arrivals at T2

SV866 Saudia Airlines Jeddah–Bengaluru 10.15 am*

WY283 Oman Air Muscat–Bengaluru 2.05 pm

6E1056 IndiGo Bangkok–Bengaluru 2.30 pm

6E1168 IndiGo Colombo–Bengaluru 4.05 pm

RA225 Royal Nepal Airlines Kathmandu–Bengaluru 4.30 pm

* To facilitate linked departure of flight SV867

First set of international departures from T2

SV867 Saudia Airlines Bengaluru–Jeddah 11.50 am

6E1167 IndiGo Bengaluru–Colombo 12.10 pm

6E1127 IndiGo Bengaluru–Male 1.05 pm

WY284 Oman Air Bengaluru–Muscat 3.40 pm

RA226 Royal Nepal Airlines Bengaluru–Kathmandu 5.30 pm

(Published 11 September 2023, 21:15 IST)
BengaluruKempegowda International AirportSaudi Arabia

