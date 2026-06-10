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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Say konnichiwa to Japanese cinema

The consul general of Japan will kick off the event, and with more than 250 registrations already, the organisers are expecting a full house of Japanophiles on both days.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:07 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:07 IST
BengaluruJapaneseCinemaMetrolife

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