Say konnichiwa to Japanese cinema

<p class="bodytext">The Japan Foundation and the Consulate-General of Japan in Bengaluru are bringing a slice of Japan to the city with ‘Lights, Camera, Konnichiwa!,’ a two-day film screening event on June 13 and 14. The programme will feature six films across different genres: popular dramas ‘Oshin,’ and ‘First Gentleman,’ ‘Campaign,’ a documentary, contemporary romance ‘Tremble All You Want,’ animated fantasy ‘Penguin Highway,’ and ‘We Make Antiques! Kyoto Rendezvous,’ a comedy.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“These films were deliberately curated because they offer a vibrant journey through Japan’s history, politics, everyday life, imagination, and cultural traditions, making it well-rounded for new audiences and our regular patrons,” says Shingo Hoshino, festival director, Consulate-General of Japan in Bengaluru.</p>.How Japan lost 3 million people in five years.<p class="bodytext">The consul general of Japan will kick off the event, and with more than 250 registrations already, the organisers are expecting a full house of Japanophiles on both days.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">June 13, 2 pm onwards and June 14, 11 am onwards, at PES University, Banashankari. Entry free. Register via the official website or Facebook page of the Consulate-General of Japan in Bengaluru, or @japan_consulate_bengaluru on Instagram.</span></p>