Scammers pose as DoT officials, cheat Bengaluru woman of Rs 30 lakh

Bengaluru: Cyber fraudsters are now posing as officers from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to swindle money from the public as people become aware of cons committed in the name of FedEx and the Income Tax Department.

A woman from northern Bengaluru recently lost Rs 30 lakh to an elaborate fraud spanning 14 days that involved impersonating Telecommunication Department officials, a concocted story of Aadhaar biometric misuse and verification of bank accounts.

According to the FIR accessed by DH, Nida (name changed) received a phone call on April 8 from 08146849478. The person introduced himself as an officer from the Telecommunication Notification Unit, which does not exist.