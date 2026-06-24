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Scammers target travellers' phones at Bengaluru airport

The video, posted on Ranvijay's Instagram account on June 22, has since garnered 28 lakh views and 1.27 lakh shares.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 01:14 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 01:14 IST
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