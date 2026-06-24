Scammers target travellers' phones at Bengaluru airport

<p>Bengaluru: A video alleging that scammers at Bengaluru's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kia">Kempegowda International Airport (KIA)</a> are attempting to access passengers' phones has gone viral, sparking concern.</p>.<p>Ranvijay, a Pune resident visiting the city, was approached at the airport on June 13 while trying to board a flight to Chennai.</p>.<p>"It was a weekend afternoon, and the airport was decently crowded. First, a middle-aged man approached me asking for my phone in order to book train tickets," he told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>"Something seemed fishy as he already had a functioning phone in his hand. So, I asked him to leave."</p>.<p>Soon after, a young man approached him, requesting to use his phone. "He looked like he was in his early 20s, or even younger. He wanted me to help him with a payment," he added.</p>.Cyber fraud: Bengaluru nurse loses Rs 3.67 lakh in scam promising German language certificate without exam.<p>"He wanted me to make a payment on his behalf and assured me that he would return the money once he got home. He kept insisting on using my phone to make the payment.</p>.<p>"He had a sheet in his hand with multiple QR codes. His persistence confirmed that he was trying to scam me. When I raised my voice and started gathering a crowd to question his actions, he quickly ran away."</p>.<p>The video, posted on Ranvijay's Instagram account on June 22, has since garnered 28 lakh views and 1.27 lakh shares.</p>.<p>Similar incidents have previously been reported at the airport and the city's railway stations, passengers told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>"In the past two months, I have witnessed similar interactions both at the airport and at KSR railway station," said Kamal, a resident of Basavanagudi.</p>.<p>"Instead of asking for money, people now ask to borrow and use your phone under the guise of making a phone call or looking something up on the internet."</p>.<p>The Railway Protection Force and KSRTC said their teams were on the ground but had received no formal complaints of this nature.</p>.<p>Airport police are investigating the Ranvijay incident, an official told <em>DH</em>.</p>.50-year-old man from Bengaluru loses Rs 5.95 crore to online investment scam.<p>"As no formal complaint was registered, we do not know when this incident took place. We have not received any complaints regarding these scams," he said.</p>.<p>"But on the basis of the viral video, we are trying to track down who these people are. We are also keeping a close eye to weed out any suspicious behaviour of a similar kind."</p>.<p>Police said they have increased patrolling in and around the airport to keep an eye on suspicious elements.</p>.<p>BIAL, the airport operator, declined to comment.</p>