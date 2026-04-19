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Karnataka | Scheme for women entrepreneurs loses steam

District-level officials have now been asked to follow up with the committees and MLAs to ensure that more beneficiaries are selected.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 22:15 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 22:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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