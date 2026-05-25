Headmaster of government school arrested for sexual assault in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Srirampura police have arrested the headmaster of a government higher primary school for allegedly sexually assaulting a student, officials said on Sunday. </p>.<p>The incident came to light after the girl was found around one-and-a-half months pregnant. </p>.<p>According to the police, the suspect, Chandraiah (59), was allegedly abusing the minor for nearly a year. </p>.Teacher arrested in POCSO case, suspended in Karnataka's Chitradurga.<p>Following a complaint, the Srirampura police registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pocso">POCSO</a>) Act, 2012, and arrested the suspect. He has been remanded in judicial custody. </p>.<p>The survivor was provided medical care and moved to a government rehabilitation facility for further care and safety.</p>