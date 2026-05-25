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Headmaster of government school arrested for sexual assault in Bengaluru

According to the police, the suspect, Chandraiah (59), was allegedly abusing the minor for nearly a year.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 23:02 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 23:02 IST
India NewsBengalurubengaluru crimesexual assaultPocsosexual assault attempt

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