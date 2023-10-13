School kids in Bengaluru fall ill twice or thrice a year: Survey

A recent survey by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, has shown that close to 45 per cent of the 3,142 school-going children surveyed in Bengaluru have been infected with various flu or respiratory infections including cold and cough multiple times over the last year.
As a part of the survey, 45 per cent of the parents said that their children had suffered from cold, cough, or flu-like symptoms at least two to three times over the last year, and 29 per cent said that there were four to six such episodes. About three percent of children also suffer respiratory diseases seven to 12 times a year.
While children do fall ill due to weather changes, the frequency of illness reported in the survey raised serious concerns over the immunity in kids post-Covid. “One of the concerns that many parents have reported on LocalCircles is the reduced immunity of their school-going children. A common submission that many parents identify with is that many healthy children who would be unwell with seasonal flu once or twice a year pre-Covid are now falling sick between three to five times each year,” the survey report said.
Dr Sachin Kumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine at Sakra World Hospital opined that the pandemic might have had an impact. “With the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and the reopening of schools, the kids are presenting with more respiratory infections, mostly viral as they tend to spread easily. The lockdown and “school from home” has affected their natural immunity against the viral infection,” he said.
While the number of kids and the frequency of diseases has increased, kids who have underlying conditions are the suffering the most, said Dr Hirennappa B Udnur, Consultant Pulmonologist, Manipal Hospital, Hebbal. “Children with underlying pulmonary diseases and asthma are the worst hit since they tend to develop pneumonia,” he said.
Dr Udnur, dispelled any fears of poor immunity and opined that children usually have a robust immune system and parents should allow it to develop naturally. “They should not rush and put them on an antibiotic course,” he suggested.
However, preventive measures such as hand hygiene and the use of a mask when ill could go a long way, doctors said.
“Parents should ensure that the children are administered flu and pneumococcal vaccines. They should also make sure the existing respiratory problems and allergies are under control through regular doctor visits and optimised treatment plans,” Dr Kumar said.