School van driver booked after children fall from moving vehicle in Bengaluru's K R Puram

<p>A video has surfaced online showing children falling onto the road from a school van in Bengaluru. An FIR has been registered against the driver, according to police. The video shows the children falling when the vehicle's rear door suddenly opened while it was in motion.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in Gayatri Layout in K R Puram on Thursday and was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the locality.</p>.Actor Darshan’s son’s car involved in accident in Bengaluru's RR Nagar; family denies he was driving.<p>The footage, which has now been widely circulated on social media, showed the rear door of the moving van suddenly opening, causing several children to fall onto the road.</p>.<p>According to traffic police, about four children sustained minor scratches in the incident.</p>.Hebbal to Windsor Manor: 3-km stretch takes 70 mins, highlighting Bengaluru's worsening traffic gridlock.<p>"In connection with this incident, the vehicle has been seized and an FIR has been registered against its driver at K R Puram police station here," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>