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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

School van driver booked after children fall from moving vehicle in Bengaluru's K R Puram

According to traffic police, about four children sustained minor scratches in the incident.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 13:34 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 13:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewschildrenSchool van

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