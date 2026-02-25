<p class="bodytext">Schools across Bengaluru are putting in place extra safety measures after a post warning parents about strangers offering chocolates to children began circulating online over 10 days ago.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Seemant Kumar Singh, Bengaluru city police commissioner, told <span class="italic">Metrolife </span>that the post was speculative. “We checked with two schools in the CBD area and found that the story was hearsay,” he said.</p>.Mercury rises in Bengaluru; summer to set in from March 1: IMD.<p class="bodytext">Many posts followed a February 13 circular issued by Bishop Cotton Boys’ School, Residency Road, which was widely shared across WhatsApp groups. The circular states that the school was informed of “a recent incident reported by a parent” involving a stranger approaching a student near a school van and offering chocolates. It adds that “the child refused and the individual left” after being noticed by the van driver. The note urges parents to remain vigilant.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A representative from the school confirmed that the circular was issued. The principal was unavailable for further comment.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Baldwin Girls’ High School, Richmond Road, issued a circular reminding parents to ensure their children remained alert about strangers, and telling them to pick up their wards from inside the campus.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Principal Asha M Das said the school followed this up with class-wise sensitisation meetings for parents and students of classes 7 to 9 over the past 10 days. “We also spoke about social media, decorum at school, and staying alert,” she said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Parents were asked to strictly follow attendance and dispersal protocols and immediately inform the school if a child was absent or leaving with them.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Students have been told to wait only in designated pickup areas and alert staff or the gatekeeper if they notice anything suspicious,” she added.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Ground-level sensitisation</p>.<p class="bodytext">Greenwood High School on Varthur Sarjapur Road, sensitised drivers, lady attendants and teachers accompanying students on buses, to insist on parents being present at drop points at the designated time.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Principal Louis Lopez said, “While about 10% of students are picked up from the campus, about 90% commute by bus, making drop-off points a critical area of concern,” and added that the school’s GPS-enabled buses linked to an app allowed parents to track arrival times.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Identifying red flags</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hennur-based New Horizon International School has reiterated existing safety protocols. School counsellor Neha Poonacha said, “The first thing we educate students about is protocol. If a child wants to leave early or go home independently by cab, cycle, or on foot, parents must inform the school.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">She insists on students following predictable schedules. “If there is a fixed time to go out and return, both parent and child know what to expect,” she added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Teaching children how to identify “red flags” is important — someone asking personal questions about home, parents or school on the first meeting should immediately raise suspicion, she said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The ‘No, go, tell’ rule is explained, where children must refuse, move away, and inform a trusted adult in such situations, she added.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Poster campaign</p>.<p class="bodytext">At The Green School Bangalore in Kotur, a poster campaign outlining clear directives for students on how to respond if approached by a stranger has been introduced. “They advise children not to accept gifts or chocolates, to identify their ‘safe circle’ or inner circle of trusted adults, and to disengage and seek help if they feel uncomfortable,” explained principal Usha Iyer. The school has demarcated “safe zones” within the campus and displayed the posters prominently.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Additionally, the school is organising a parents-only webinar this Friday, which will discuss child safety beyond school premises. “We also plan to explore wearable safety devices or SOS-enabled chips embedded in ID cards that could alert up to three designated contacts in case of an emergency,” she added.</p>