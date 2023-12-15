Bengaluru schools up security after bomb threat

After a recent bomb threat targeting more than 60 schools in Bengaluru, which turned out to be a hoax, many educational institutions are planning to intensify evacuation drills and tighten security.
Most schools already have measures like restricted entry and CCTV monitoring in place. However, school managements are now planning to train teachers and students in reporting suspicious objects and carrying out safe evacuation.
More safety drills
CMR National Public School, Kalyan Nagar, was one of the schools that received the hoax email on December 1. Swati Soni, head of the school, says, “We plan to increase the mock drills for smooth evacuation during such situations. These drills are key in avoiding stampedes.”
Radha Swaminathan, senior teacher at Deccan International School, Padmanabhanagar, also supported the need to increase safety drills. “Children must be well-informed about how to get out of such danger and how to help each other,” she says.
Asha M Das, principal of Baldwin Girls’ High School, Richmond Town, highlighted the role of teachers in handling such situations calmly. “We will intensify the drills for the students and teachers,” she says. She adds they contact the local police routinely to update their security measures.
Close monitoring
While most schools have CCTV cameras, “it is close to impossible to monitor all points across the campus at all times”, says Fr Sunil Fernandes, principal of St Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Museum Road.
Recruitment of more security guards is on the cards. “Staff members plan to keep a close watch on the corridors during classroom lectures and short breaks,” says Fr Sunil.
Greenwood High International School, Sarjapur, was also targetted. Its principal Louis Lopez says the school is planning to work with the authorities “to train the administrative staff and teachers to identify suspicious objects”. Training students will come next, he adds.
WHAT HAPPENED?
On December 1, over 60 schools in the city and on the outskirts received an email stating “there are explosive devices on the school grounds”. Bomb squads and anti-sabotage teams combed through the campuses but found nothing. By evening, the police had declared the threats as ‘false’.