Schoolteacher booked for breaking 11-year-old student's tooth

The victim’s father alleged in his police complaint that his son had gone to the teacher to complain about the other students, but she hit him instead and broke his tooth.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 19:45 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 19:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

