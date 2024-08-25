Sci560 exhibition opens in Bengaluru

The name ‘Sci560’ combines ‘science’ with the first three digits of Bengaluru’s postal code. The exhibits showcase a range of innovations, including India’s first aircraft made at HAL, the HT-2; the Bangalore Torpedo, an explosive charge used in World War I for clearing obstacles; neutrino detection experiments at the Kolar Gold Fields; and ‘Bheja Fry,’ an experiment exploring how certain brain areas understand time and causality.