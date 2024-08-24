‘Science Centres’ to come up in every district across state

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Science and Technology Department will fund the establishment of ‘Science Centres’ in every district
Announcing this after inaugurating the National Space Day celebrations at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city on Friday, Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science &Technology Department NS Boseraju said, “We want to build science centres in every district in Karnataka within the next year. We are also arranging telescopes at every residential school in the state within the month.
The central government is also helping us in this endeavour. We are also establishing a ‘Science City’ in the city and we’ve got Rs 300 crores sanctioned and 30 acres of land near Devanhalli, Bengaluru. We also want to give scholarships to one girl and one boy at the district level.”
“Science should become our religion. We must put aside religious divisions and unite through science. That’s the only way India can transform into a developed country and a Vishwaguru,” said Rizwan Arshad, MLA.
Dr B R Guruprasad, Director, JNP told DH, “The kind of support we’ve got from the Science and Technology Department has been overwhelming and has inspired confidence in us.”
Students ranging from classes 4 to 10 participated in painting, pick and speak, jigsaw puzzles, walk-in quiz activities, and attended public lectures by Dr B R Guruprasad on the Chandrayaan-3 mission and Dr B S Shylaja on the physics concepts exhibited by the moon.
There were exhibits depicting various space science concepts like gravitation and the solar system to models and posters of ISRO projects like the Chandrayaan-3 and Ganganyaan: the first human space flight mission.
Published 23 August 2024, 23:15 IST