‘Science Centres’ to come up in every district across state

Announcing this after inaugurating the National Space Day celebrations at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city on Friday, Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science &Technology Department NS Boseraju said, “We want to build science centres in every district in Karnataka within the next year. We are also arranging telescopes at every residential school in the state within the month.

The central government is also helping us in this endeavour. We are also establishing a ‘Science City’ in the city and we’ve got Rs 300 crores sanctioned and 30 acres of land near Devanhalli, Bengaluru. We also want to give scholarships to one girl and one boy at the district level.”