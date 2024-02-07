Science Gallery opens with show on carbon

The gallery opened with an exhibition titled ‘Carbon’. It features 36 exhibits by Indian and international artists — including thought-provoking sculptures, art works and interactive installations. It is on view until June 2024. “We have exhibitions that are centred on objects of scientific enquiry. For example, instead of having an exhibition on climate change, we want to identify the foundational blocks that are being researched in order to understand the bigger landscape of concerns and crises,” she states. That’s how they zeroed in on carbon, as “in ecology and economy, right now carbon is the villain”. “We aim to move away from this and encourage a more nuanced discussion around carbon,” elaborates Jahnavi.