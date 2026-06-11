Science, industry leaders to converge on CSIR RISE conclave    

<p>Bengaluru: The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will host the sixth edition of its conclave — Research, Industry, Startup and Entrepreneurship (RISE) — in the city this weekend.</p>.<p>The conclave, under the aegis of the Ministry of Science and Technology, is part of a series of events organised across the country to foster collaboration and entrepreneurship in line with India’s 'Whole-of-Science and Innovation' vision.</p>.<p>Focusing on the theme 'Innovation & Entrepreneurship Driven Growth for Viksit Bharat 2047,' the Bengaluru edition will aim to strengthen partnership between academia, research laboratories, and industry to translate scientific research into commercial solutions.</p>.CSIR's 'RISE' Conclave to connect research institutions and industries .<p>The two-day event will feature discussions on aerospace, Artificial Intelligence and the agri food ecosystem.</p>.<p>Sessions will explore aerospace-driven industrial growth, societal and ethical dimensions of AI, and ways to strengthen the journey of food and agricultural technologies from laboratories to the market.</p>.<p>The conclave will host eight panel discussions and more than 25 keynote and panel speakers from the industry. Representatives from various organisations, including Bosch, Tata Advanced Systems, Airbus, BEML, IBM, Isro, IISc and IIM Bangalore, are expected to participate, among others.</p>.<p>The event will feature a start-up pavilion and a science and technology showcase. Overall, approximately 800 delegates are expected to attend.</p>.<p>Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, is expected to inaugurate the conclave this weekend.</p>