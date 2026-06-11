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Science, industry leaders to converge on CSIR RISE conclave    

The two-day event will feature discussions on aerospace, Artificial Intelligence and the agri food ecosystem.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:48 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 02:48 IST
BengaluruCSIR

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