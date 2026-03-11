<p>A Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) amendment recently slashed the buffer zones around lakes from a uniform 30 metres. The new sizes depend on the area covered by the lake. The buffer zone for a lake that is 5 guntas to 1 acre, is now 3 metres, and for a lake of 10-25 acres, 12 metres, for instance. </p>.<p>Experts and activists have labelled the new rule unscientific and explain that it poses serious risks to ecological balance and could cause flooding.</p>.<p>“The idea of a size-based buffer is not scientific because the size of the lake and the impact it has on the environment are not comparable. It differs from lake to lake,” said Shashank Palur, a hydrologist at WELL (Water, Environment, Land and Livelihoods) Labs, a not-for-profit that works in the field of ecology and environment.</p>.Karnataka notifies Act to shrink lake buffer zones based on area.<p>Ecologist T V Ramachandra of IISc noted that smaller lakes play a more vital role, and hence the buffer zones around these waterbodies are crucial. “Smaller lakes meet the local water requirement. And like large lakes, smaller lakes also recharge groundwater,” he stated.</p>.<p>Buffer zones around lakes serve essential ecological functions. The reduction of buffer zones hinders these functions. “The buffer zones help with water percolation and act as filters. The floodplain around a lake acts as a sponge and mitigates floods. With Bengaluru facing flooding during the monsoons, this new rule makes the city more vulnerable,” Ramachandra elaborated. </p>.<p><strong>Reality check</strong></p>.<p><em>Metrolife</em> visited some of the lakes to take a look at the status of the buffer zones. </p>.<p><strong>Agara Lake</strong></p>.<p>The Agara Lake is lined with a row of trees of different species. The water body is visited by flocks of different birds, as indicated by the ‘Birds of Agara’ board. The lake also has a line of constructed wetland that treats industrial waste, sewage and storm water. The 80-acre stretch of lake has an adjoining park with a walking trail, exercise equipment and a children’s playground. </p>.<p><strong>Puttenahalli Lake</strong></p>.<p>Puttenahalli Lake spans a mere 13 acres, but has a walking trail and birdwatching spot. It is home to 80 tree species, and over 100 bird species have been spotted here. The rich biological environment also draws dozens of insect visitors like butterflies and dragonflies. The Puttenahalli Neighbourhood Lake Improvement Trust, in charge of maintaining the lake, has also released a detailed digital documentation of the lake’s flora and fauna on their website puttenahallilake.in</p>.<p><strong>Madiwala Lake </strong></p>.<p>One of the largest in the city, Madiwala Lake spans 270 acres in area. It has a 2 km walking trail and attracts waterbirds like grey heron looking for fish, and glossy ibis that take dips in the water. The water is dotted with water hyacinth, which serve as rest stops for the birds. The area around the lake is occupied by fruit-bearing trees and tabebuia blossoms around this time of the year.</p>.<p>All lakes face threats posed by sewage run-off and industrial waste. Experts say authorising construction within the sensitive buffer zones will only aggravate these issues.</p>