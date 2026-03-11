Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Scientists slam new Karnataka lake buffer rule

Experts and activists have labelled the new rule unscientific and explain that it poses serious risks to ecological balance and could cause flooding.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 00:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 00:08 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsenvironmentLakesMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us