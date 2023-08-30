Scooterist held in Bengaluru for reckless wheelies and noisy exhaust

Police arrested a scooterist for performing wheelies with a loud exhaust.
The suspect, who remains unidentified, was apprehended by a team of plainclothes officers around 9 am on August 28 along the Outer Ring Road in Nagarabhavi.
In response to the incident, police have requested the transport authorities to revoke both his driving license and the vehicle's registration certificate.
Investigations revealed that the scooter in question, a Honda Dio with the registration number KA 02 JY 1586, was equipped with a modified exhaust system containing a hard cylinder. Additionally, it lacked a front number plate.
According to the traffic police, many have lodged complaints about the suspect's behaviour, which was endangering the lives of other road users.
The individual has been charged under IPC Section 279 (rash and negligent driving) as well as relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act of India.