Scorching Sunday: Bengaluru records second hottest day in 50 years

Bengaluru on Sunday recorded its second hottest day in 50 years with 38.5 degrees Celsius.
April 25, 2016, was the city’s hottest day in 50 years with 39.2 degrees Celsius. Sunday was also the hottest this year, surpassing the 37.2 degrees Celsius recorded on April 2.
The Bengaluru observatory of India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), while the observatories at the HAL airport and GKVK, respectively, recorded 37.6 and 36 degrees Celsius.
The IMD data has set the departure from the normal temperature (extra or dip from the average temperature) as 4.4 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru city, 3.1 degrees Celsius at the Kempegowda International Airport, 3.7 degrees Celsius at the HAL Airport, and 1.9 degrees Celsius at GKVK.
C S Patil, scientist and director, IMD Bengaluru, said this has been the driest spell the city has experienced in the last two decades.
“This year, the city has recorded 36 and 37 degrees Celsius consistently, which has not happened in the past five decades,” Patil told DH, adding that the elusive rainfall has contributed to the sweltering heat.
Patil attributed such a situation to the El Nino effect and high-pressure conditions. No rain is expected in the city for the next four days.
(Published 29 April 2024, 00:41 IST)