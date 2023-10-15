Scrap outlet gutted in Bengaluru's Laggere after transformer fire

Bengaluru: A scrap outlet in Laggere was on Saturday destroyed in a fire that reportedly originated from an adjacent transformer. No casualties were reported.
The line connected to the transformer caught flames which spread to the waste materials and old tyres outside the shop in Chamundinagar, police said.
An officer from the Rajagopalnagar police station told DH that they rushed to the location after being alerted by local residents about the fire. "We called the fire department which arrived soon and doused the fire. It took some time to extinguish the fire as there were several items inside the outlet which resulted in a cloud of smoke,” the officer said.
An official from the fire department said they received a call at 1.47 pm after which four firefighting vehicles were dispatched from Peenya, Rajajinagar and Yeshwantpur.
Police said there was an old age home next to the site of the blaze. There was panic as the place was engulfed in smoke and the members of the old age home were shifted to another location.
The officer said that prima facie the incident appears to be accidental.