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SEBI response exposes investment scam after Bengaluru man loses Rs 60 lakh

Police said the app was fictitious and manipulated to display fake profits in order to gain the victim’s trust and keep him investing for several months.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 21:41 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 21:41 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsFraudbengaluru crimeSebi

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