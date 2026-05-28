SEBI response exposes investment scam after Bengaluru man loses Rs 60 lakh

<p>A response from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) helped a Bengaluru resident realise he had fallen victim to an online investment scam after losing more than Rs 60 lakh to fraudsters.</p>.<p>The 59-year-old victim, Sanath S (name changed), a senior manager at a private company and resident of Kengeri, told police that he believed he was investing through a genuine investment firm.</p>.Elderly couple from Bengaluru duped of Rs 1.58 crore in fake stock scam.<p>According to police, on December 1, 2025, Sanath received a link from an unknown number. After clicking on it, he was added to a WhatsApp group named ‘Trail of Success VIP’.</p>.<p>Police said two suspects, identified as Rahul Bahri and Keshav, who claimed to represent Anantum Capital Ventures, administered the group and regularly shared investment tips. Other members of the group allegedly posted screenshots and messages claiming high returns from investments, encouraging Sanath to invest.</p>.<p>The suspects later emailed him a link to download an application called ‘Anantum PEA’, claiming it would allow him to trade online.</p>.<p>Police said the app was fictitious and manipulated to display fake profits in order to gain the victim’s trust and keep him investing for several months.</p>.<p>Sanath initially invested Rs 25,000 and eventually transferred a total of Rs 60.76 lakh to the fraudsters by March 2, 2026. However, when he attempted to withdraw the money, the suspects demanded additional payments.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Sanath had approached SEBI to verify the legitimacy of the company.</p>.<p>“He received a reply stating that the company was fake and that online trading is not conducted through mobile phones. He delayed filing the complaint as he was hopeful of recovering his money. Only after receiving the SEBI response did he realise it was a scam,” a senior police officer said.</p>.Bengaluru engineer loses Rs 43.48L in sophisticated crypto scam via part-time job.<p>Sanath approached the West Cybercrime Police and filed a complaint on May 11. Further investigation is underway.</p>.<p><strong>1,325 fraud cases till April</strong></p>.<p>According to data reviewed by DH, Karnataka reported 1,325 investment fraud cases till April this year, including 243 cases in April alone.</p>