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SEC likely to finalise date of GBA corporation polls today

The development comes even as the Karnataka government, in writing, has requested the commission to extend the date of civic body polls until September-end.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 23:08 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 23:08 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewspollsGBA

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