<p>Bengaluru: In a significant move, the State Election Commission (SEC) has scheduled a high-level meeting on Thursday where the date of elections to the five newly-carved corporations of Bengaluru is likely to be finalised. </p><p>The development comes even as the Karnataka government, in writing, has requested the commission to extend the date of civic body polls until September-end. </p>.<p>In its letter dated May 5, the SEC secretary has informed the District Electoral Officer, who is also the chief commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), and deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district to be present at the meeting to be held in the conference hall of Vidhana Soudha. An invitation has also been extended to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and all members of the GBA. </p>.Karnataka bypolls: BJP expected Davangere South win, says BY Vijayendra.<p>The letter specifically mentions that the meeting has been called to fix the date for the elections to the five city corporations of the GBA. "According to the GBA Act, the state election commission is required to fix the date of elections after consulting the GBA. Hence, all members of the GBA are invited for the meeting," the letter states. </p>.<p>Last month, SEC commissioner G S Sangreshi had filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court stating that the commission is ready to hold the civic body polls by June-end as directed by the apex court but went on to add that the state government has requested an additional three months' time citing shortage of manpower owing to the Census work. </p>.<p>During Thursday's meeting, the commission may review the preparedness of holding the elections by June-end which includes deployment of required manpower, release of funds by the government as well as logistical arrangements. The SEC may either announce the date of election soon after the meeting or take time until May 15 as it needs 45 days to complete the formalities needed to hold the elections. </p>.<p>Notably, the upcoming civic body elections will be held using ballot paper as the state election commission had earlier announced that it will not be using electronic voting machines (EVMs) as it did in the past elections.</p>.<p>Highlights - Poll process \nn GBA chief commissioner, B’luru Urban DC called for meeting\nn CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM, all GBA members also invited \nn SEC’s letter specifically mentions that meeting has been called to fix the date for elections to GBA corporations\nn The SEC may either announce poll date after the meeting or take time until May 15 as it needs 45 days to complete formalities</p>