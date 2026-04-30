<p>Bengaluru: The State Election Commission (SEC) has said it is prepared to conduct elections to the five proposed city corporations in Greater <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> by June-end, but the state government has sought more time citing the ongoing census exercise and the anticipated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) of electoral rolls.</p><p>In a press statement, the SEC said it had already published the electoral rolls of 369 wards across the five corporations and has initiated all steps to hold elections.</p>.GBA polls could be delayed as SEC's work drags.<p>According to the commission, the department of administration and personnel Reforms (DAPR) informed it about manpower constraints owing to exams in May-June, ongoing census work and proposed SIR activities. They, therefore, requested that the election deadline be extended by three months. </p><p>The SEC said considering these representations, it had informed the Supreme Court for suitable directions. The commission has also requested the government to release funds for meeting the expenses needed for holding the elections, the SEC said in the press note. </p><p>The commission maintained that it was fully prepared to hold the elections and indicated that the delay was due to pending government formalities rather than any lack of readiness on its part. The SEC has not sought any extensions, it clarified. </p>