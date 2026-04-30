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SEC says ready for GBA polls, but Karnataka govt seeks more time

In a press statement, the SEC said it had already published the electoral rolls of 369 wards across the five corporations and has initiated all steps to hold elections.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newspollsSECGBAspecial intensive revision

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