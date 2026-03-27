<p>The second edition of Bengaluru Art Weekend will be held from March 28 to April 5 across multiple venues in the city. The line-up features over 40 events, including workshops, panel discussions, curated walkthroughs, and musical performances.</p>.<p>This edition will feature a wider diversity of art forms compared to last year. Textiles will be one of the new focus areas. A panel discussion on textiles and culture, featuring industry experts Lavanya Nalli, Supria Radaraman, and Lavina Baldota, will be held on the opening day. And carpet collector Danny Mehra will lead a walkthrough of his home museum the same day. “Bengaluru’s audience is curious when it comes to art,” says Meghna Mathew, a member of the founding team.</p>.<p>Highlights of the nine-day event include a flower arrangement workshop by florist Jayati Jain, and a fireside chat with screenwriter Bilal Siddiqi and actor Dhruv Sehgal on April 4 at Sabha BLR, Kamaraj Road. On April 5, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be in conversation with director Suman Kumar at the same venue.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Visit @bengaluruartweekend on Instagram for tickets and schedule. </span></p>