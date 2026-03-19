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Second straight evening of heavy rain in Bengaluru; hailstorm disrupts traffic

Accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, the late-evening rain caused waterlogging and slowed traffic to a crawl, leaving motorists heading home after work frustrated.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 22:01 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 22:01 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newstrafficrain

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