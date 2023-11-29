Abortion racket: Second ultrasound scanning machine seized

Bengaluru: Yet another ultrasound scanning machine, used for sex determination, has been seized by the Baiyappanahalli police from the suspects of the recently busted illegal sex determination and abortion racket.
The machine was confiscated following the ninth arrest in the case, Dr Chandan Ballal. He allegedly operated Matha Hospital near Udayagiri in Mysuru alongside another woman, Meena, where illegal abortions were reportedly performed.
Previously, the police had seized a similar machine during a raid on a jaggery-making unit in Mandya, where an illegal scan to determine the sex of the fetus was being conducted. The police discovered a portable scan machine without the stipulated authorization sticker or registration number. The suspects also lacked any documentation for the machine.
An investigating officer said, "The second scan machine also lacks the necessary documents and is not in working condition."
According to the police, the gang allegedly performed 242 illegal abortions in the last three months, making crores of rupees in the process. Sources suggest that the gang has conducted more than 900 abortions thus far.
Other individuals arrested in the case include Dr Tulasiram from Tamil Nadu, lab technician Nisar, and Matha Hospital receptionist Rizma Khanum. Those involved in sex determination include Naveen Kumar from Pandavapura, Shivalinge Gowda from Mysuru, TM Veeresh from Davangere, and Nayan Kumar from Mandya.
The racket was busted by the police on October 15 after intercepting a car in which two of the suspects were transporting a woman for scanning. Upon interrogation, the police uncovered details about the racket and subsequently raided the jaggery-making unit in Mandya, which also functioned as an ultrasound scan centre.