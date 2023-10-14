Home
Bengaluru

Security guard handed 3-yr jail sentence in Pocso case in Bengaluru

On April 22, 2022, a case was registered against the convict Karthik, a Bengaluru resident hailing from Gulbarga, at the Malleswaram police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 21:43 IST

A fast track court on Thursday ordered a security guard to pay Rs 25,000 and serve a three-year imprisonment on the charges of behaving obscenely with a minor girl.

Police said on the mentioned day, the complainant had organised a family function at a private place in Malleswaram, where Karthik worked as a watchman.

Police said on the mentioned day, the complainant had organised a family function at a private place in Malleswaram, where Karthik worked as a watchman.

During the programme, Karthik behaved obscenely with the complainant’s seven-year-old daughter, following which a complaint was filed.

Former Malleswaram police inspector M Chandrashekar investigated the case.

(Published 13 October 2023, 21:43 IST)
BengaluruPocso

