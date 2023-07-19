<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old security guard died after a brick from a neighbouring building crashed onto his house during heavy rain on Wednesday night on Kasturba Road in Chamarajpet.</p>.<p>The deceased, Manjunath, had returned from duty and was sleeping on the bed on the second floor when the brick fell from the adjacent building.</p>.<p>He was alone at home, as his wife and son had gone to their native place in Bengaluru Rural for a function. The incident went unnoticed due to the rain.</p>.April 2026: A month of sharp weather swings for Bengaluru.<p>A neighbour later noticed the damage, entered the house, and found Manjunath dead. Police were alerted and the body was shifted for postmortem.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint by his wife, Chamarajpet police registered a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) against the neighbouring property owner. Further investigation is on.</p>