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Security guard killed after brick crashes onto house during heavy rain in Bengaluru

The deceased, Manjunath, had returned from duty and was sleeping on the bed on the second floor when the brick fell from the adjacent building.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 20:44 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 20:44 IST
Bengaluru newsrain

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