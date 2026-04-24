<p>On weekends in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, small groups of strangers gather on terraces, in bookstores, and in quiet corners of the city. They unite over books, games, art, or simply the desire to connect. These microcommunities, which are small groups based on shared interests, are changing how individuals find belonging in the city.</p>.<p>Unlike large commercial events, these gatherings focus on intimacy, whether it’s a 10-person sharing circle in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indiranagar">Indiranagar</a>, a 15-person reading session in HSR Layout, or even a now-closed DIY skate park in R K Hegde Nagar; the aim is connection rather than scale.</p>.<p>“Bengaluru is overcrowded, but they don’t know anyone,” says Anu Thomas, organiser of HSR Meetups, a board game community that meets in cafes across HSR Layout. “With a largely migrant population, many people arrive without established social circles and often encounter repetitive or lonely weekends,” Anu adds.</p>.<p>Microcommunities fill this gap. The Et Al. Club, founded by Harshita and Anwesha, started as a book club but quickly grew to include conversations about films, music, and personal experiences apart from the books. “Come as you are” is a guiding principle for their gathering. On Harshita’s terrace, they host book club evenings where participants can bring any book or join without one. “Bring your cat if you want,” Harshita jokes. These meet-ups often lead to deep conversations about life, game nights, and new connections.</p>.Feeling creative? Join these free sketching communities in Bengaluru.<p><strong>Why smaller feels safer</strong></p>.<p>A key feature of these communities is their size; smaller groups make it easier to open up. At Bougainvillaea Circle, led by happiness coach Radhika B Ghose, sessions are limited to about 10 participants. Each week, participants express themselves through speaking, writing, or art based on a prompt. Radhika, the facilitator, introduces herself to foster a comfortable atmosphere where participants can connect without sharing names, allowing for subtle acknowledgement of each other’s experiences. “The smaller the space, the easier it is for people to be heard,” she says.</p>.<p>Psychotherapist Kala Balasubramanian notes that smaller groups foster this sense of connection, providing what she calls a “stroke,” or unit of recognition. She emphasises that staying connected can help guard against anxiety and depression.</p>.<p><strong>More than social spaces</strong></p>.<p>These gatherings may seem casual, but they often become informal support systems. Anu notes that participants leave feeling lighter after a weekend of fun with others. At Bougainvillaea Circle, they return not just for activities but for the comfort of “our circle,” which helps combat loneliness and fosters emotional support.</p>.<p>The Cave skate park, founded in 2014, served as a freestyle venue for skaters and eventually became a community hub for artists and musicians. Co-founder Poornabodh Nadavatti described it as “a home away from home,” recalling a young person who once stayed overnight to avoid going home. Even after the recent closure of the park, the community remains connected via WhatsApp, continuing to skate in new locations while awaiting a new park by the government in Balbhavan.</p>.Niche hobby communities gain ground in Bengaluru.<p>What sets these microcommunities apart is their flexibility — there are no fixed agendas at Et Al., no forced conversations at HSR Meetups, or prescribed ways to express oneself at Bougainvillaea Circle. The skate park naturally fostered contributions from musicians, artists, and skaters alike. “There’s a sense of ownership,” Nadavatti explains, emphasising how participation makes the space feel like theirs.</p>.<p>The rise of these communities perhaps reflects a broader change where people are back to seeking meaningful, in-person connections.</p>.<p>Find Your Vibe is an occasional column that highlights positive <br>community efforts and passion pursuits in Bengaluru. Send your suggestions to metrolife@deccanherald.co.in</p>