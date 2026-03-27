<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) held a meeting with garbage contractors on Thursday over confusion on collection of segregated waste.</p>.<p>Contractors promised to abide by the rules, but BSWML has not stopped them from collecting mixed waste.</p>.<p>"The meeting went well. We have informed the contractors to create awareness among the public to hand over only segregated waste. For now, we will not stop collecting mixed waste from residents, but there is a plan to gradually increase the percentage of waste segregation at source in every ward," BSWML Chief Executive Officer Karee Gowda told DH.</p>.<p>Segregation at source has gained importance as the Swachh Survekshan survey is underway and the BSWML aims to improve its ranking. There is, however, no clarity on directions.</p>.<p>SN Balasubramanian, president of the Garbage Contractors Association, said contractors would be willing to stop collecting mixed waste if the BSWML issued such an order.</p>.<p>"But officials should not entrust the responsibility of segregating the waste to our workers. It is not an easy task and is inhumane, too," he said.</p>.<p>Balasubramanian also said the BSWML has not released workers’ salaries for the past four months as promised.</p>.<p>Disruption in garbage collection has subsided with auto tippers collecting waste in many wards. </p>.<p>Door-to-door collection of garbage came to a halt in at least 50 wards on Monday after auto-tipper drivers and loaders went on mass leave, protesting against the BSWML over delayed salaries and a new rule on waste segregation. </p>