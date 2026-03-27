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Segregate or not? Bengaluru's garbage contractors left without clear orders

Contractors promised to abide by the rules, but BSWML has not stopped them from collecting mixed waste.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 22:35 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 22:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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