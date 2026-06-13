Self-styled godwoman dupes family in Bengaluru by staging ritual to ward off evil spirits

<p>Bengaluru: A self-styled godwoman and her associate allegedly cheated a Whitefield software engineer's family of gold ornaments worth Rs 7.5 lakh by staging an overnight ritual to ward off evil spirits, then vanishing before the deception was discovered.</p>.<p>Mohin Pasha, 32, told the police that the accused, Naveeda Sultana, a native of Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, was introduced to his family by his friend Ajjar Pasha on May 23.</p>.<p>Sultana was admitted at a hospital on Old Airport Road, from where Mohin brought her home.</p>.ED says Nashik's self-styled godman Ashok Kharat posed as an incarnation of Lord Shiva, operated extortion racket.<p>During her visit, Sultana told the family that Mohin's younger brother was under the influence of evil forces and faced a life-threatening danger. She warned them that unless special rituals were performed, the youth could die within 10 days.</p>.<p>Alarmed, Mohin's mother agreed to the rituals and arranged the items Sultana listed.</p>.<p>On May 25, Sultana and her associate Parvez returned and began the rituals around 1 am.</p>.<p>The family placed 35 grams of gold ornaments along with materials as instructed.</p>.<p>The ritual continued until around 4.30 am, after which the accused wrapped the items in cloth bundles and placed them in an iron box. Mohin's family also spent nearly Rs 30,000 on the rituals. Sultana directed the family not to open the box for three months and not to leave the house for 10 days.</p>.<p>On June 1, Sultana called Mohin and sought a loan of Rs 60,000. When he said he could not arrange the money, she abused him over the phone. Suspicious, Mohin opened the iron box and found the gold replaced with copper bearings.</p>.<p>When confronted, Sultana claimed she was a magician who practised occult rituals and assured him the jewellery would be returned.</p>.<p>Whitefield police have registered a case. The accused are yet to be traced, and police suspect she may have cheated several other families in a similar fashion.</p>