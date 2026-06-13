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Self-styled godwoman dupes family in Bengaluru by staging ritual to ward off evil spirits

During her visit, Sultana told the family that Mohin's younger brother was under the influence of evil forces and faced a life-threatening danger.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 20:52 IST
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Naveeda Sultana, the prime accused.

Naveeda Sultana, the prime accused.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 12 June 2026, 20:52 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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