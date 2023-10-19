Seminar on exotic species held at ICAR-IIHR Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Despite their nutritional and commercial value, many of the approximately 5,000 edible plant species, including some considered exotic, still remain neglected.
The ICAR-IIHR Bengaluru hosted a three-day international seminar on Tuesday to reach out to farmers, NGOs, and other stakeholders, encouraging them to adopt under-utilised species.
Increase in production
"The IIHR is currently researching 54 horticultural crops. Till now, over 300 varieties and hybrids have been developed, which is contributing to Rs 30,000 crore to the national economy. The production of horticultural crops is estimated to have increased from 25 million tonnes in 1950-51 to 350 million tonnes at present," Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said after inaugurating the seminar.
ICAR-IIHR Bengaluru director Sanjay Kumar briefed about the achievements of the institute and the importance of the seminar where 400 delegates from the US, Australia, UK, Israel and other countries were taking part.