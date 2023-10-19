Seminar on exotic species held at ICAR-IIHR Bengaluru

"The IIHR is currently researching 54 horticultural crops. Till now, over 300 varieties and hybrids have been developed, which is contributing to Rs 30,000 crore to the national economy. The production of horticultural crops is estimated to have increased from 25 million tonnes in 1950-51 to 350 million tonnes at present," Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said after inaugurating the seminar.