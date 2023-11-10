Senior B’luru artist’s works on display

Bengaluru-based senior artist Pa Sa Kumar is displaying a selection of his art created with his left hand. This is the first time they will be on display. The exhibition is being held at Art Houz in Vasanth Nagar
Called ‘Markings of a Hand’, the solo exhibit features 81 drawings and 4 paintings. “When you look at these artworks, you can make out they’re made with the left hand. While my right hand drawings are more tame, there’s a level of distortion in those done with my left hand,” explains Kumar. The 75-year-old started focusing on creating art after retiring as a professional illustrator 16 years ago.
He began sketching with his left hand after he met with an accident in 1998. “My right hand was injured and there were moments when I felt hopeless. But I didn’t want to let that get to me, so I started practising art with my left hand,” he shares. He likens his left-handed artwork to an unruly child. “I look at my right hand as an obedient child. My left hand is like an unruly child who needs to be dragged around. It’s not easy to get it to listen, but when it does, the results are wonderful,” he elaborates.
The theme of the showcase is ‘Catching the Moon’, and it will include Kumar’s artworks from 2021 and 2022, plus 17 works from 1998. It has been curated by art historian Pramila Lochan.
“This is the story of almost every middle class man. We’re constantly trying to catch hold of the moon. The moon is a metaphor for everything one is chasing for a more fulfilling life. Even though we know it might not be possible, we keep trying every day. We don’t give up,” Kumar explains. The sketches feature people and animals from the artist’s life. The artworks will also be available for sale.
On display from November 10 to 27, 10 am to
6 pm, at Art Houz, Vasanth Nagar. For details, call 080 41148662