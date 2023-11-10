Senior B’luru artist’s works on display

He began sketching with his left hand after he met with an accident in 1998. “My right hand was injured and there were moments when I felt hopeless. But I didn’t want to let that get to me, so I started practising art with my left hand,” he shares. He likens his left-handed artwork to an unruly child. “I look at my right hand as an obedient child. My left hand is like an unruly child who needs to be dragged around. It’s not easy to get it to listen, but when it does, the results are wonderful,” he elaborates.