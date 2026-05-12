<p>Bengaluru: A senior citizen was charred to death after an electric scooter allegedly caught <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">fire</a> while being charged at his house in Murphy Town in Halasuru in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said. </p><p>Lourd Nathan (65) was sleeping in a small room on the ground floor of his house where the EV was kept for charging. Around 3 am, the vehicle allegedly caught fire, triggering a blast and rapidly spreading flames across the room. </p>.Global fire outbreaks hit record high as 'unprecedented' heat extremes loom, scientists say.<p>His family members sleeping on the first floor heard a blast and rushed to check what had happened. They alerted the fire force, which sent a team to the scene to douse the flames but it was too late. Nathan was charred by then, according to police. </p><p>Police suspect that a battery malfunction or short circuit during charging may have triggered the blaze. It is learnt that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ev">EV</a> was a locally assembled brand purchased around two-and-a-half years ago for nearly Rs 10,000. The house also suffered damage in the fire. </p><p>Based on a complaint by Nathan's son, Halasuru police have registered a case. Nathan earlier drove an auto for a living but quit recently due to health issues.</p>