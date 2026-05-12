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Senior citizen charred to death in Bengaluru after EV catches fire during charging

Around 3 am, the vehicle allegedly caught fire, triggering a blast and rapidly spreading flames across the room.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 14:24 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 14:24 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsEVFire

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