<p>Bengaluru: Scammers impersonating bank officials allegedly cheated an 81-year-old retired man from Binnyapet in West Bengaluru of Rs 6.06 lakh, officials said.<br><br>According to the police, the suspect sent the victim a WhatsApp message, claiming to be a manager of IndusInd Bank.</p>.Elderly couple from Bengaluru duped of Rs 1.58 crore in fake stock scam.<p>In the message, the scammer claimed that the victim had applied for a “Senior Citizen Pension Debit Card” and said a link would be sent to him to share his details. According to the FIR, once the victim clicked on the link, the scammers gained access to his bank accounts and drained Rs 6.06 lakh from them.<br><br>A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Officials urged the public to refrain from clicking on unsolicited links and said bank officials do not share scheme-related details through WhatsApp.</p>