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Senior citizen loses Rs 6.06 lakh in fake bank manager scam

Officials urged the public to refrain from clicking on unsolicited links and said bank officials do not share scheme-related details through WhatsApp.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 05:16 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 05:16 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimescambengaluru crime

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