<p>Bengaluru: Residents of a gated community in Whitefield have protested against the rise of commercial establishments within their layout.</p>.<p>Prestige Whistling Palms, on ECC Road in Pattandur Agrahara, moved court in 2025 against a commercial complex in the layout. Since then, more such buildings have come up or are under construction, residents said.</p>.<p>"This is a complete residential area. We bought our plots from Prestige and later formed our own association in 2014,” said Anselma Elizabeth Vas, a senior citizen residing in the layout.</p>.<p>“When the layout was registered as an association in 2014, we also created a set of bylaws for what is allowed and not inside the layout. These bylaws clearly do not allow the establishment of any commercial building," she added.</p>.<p>The layout has 60 plots, of which about 50 are occupied.</p>.<p>The issue began with plot No 2, initially sanctioned for a multistorey residential building, being converted into a commercial complex.</p>.<p>"The owner of the plot even broke down the compound wall of the layout, which is not allowed,” said Anselma said. “When we realised that the owner was building a commercial establishment, we went to the BBMP for help, but it was of no use.</p>.Bengaluru: Rapido bike rider booked for molesting woman passenger in Indiranagar.<p>“So we went to court, and the court ordered the BBMP to demolish the building,” she further added, noting that the order was passed in July 2025, despite which the building is still standing.</p>.<p>Residents said the complex houses a parlour, a dental clinic, and a spa. The owner is also constructing a PG .</p>.<p>"This has also encouraged more people to flout both the layout and GBA rules and build commercial buildings and break compound walls,” said a resident.</p>.<p>“When we recently approached the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), we were told that since hostels and PGs are residential buildings, they are allowed within the layout.</p>.<p>“GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said he would look into the matter, but there has been no response so far. Residents who went to court have also begun receiving counter notices from the GBA," the resident added.</p>.<p>Residents, many of whom are senior citizens, raised safety concerns over the commercial buildings.</p>.<p>"The layout has many senior citizens and single women, and with multiple commercial buildings under construction, there are many labourers present,” another resident said on condition of anonymity.</p>.<p>“There is dust and smoke due to large-scale construction. As a small association, we have only one security guard," the resident added.</p>