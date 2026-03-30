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Bengaluru: Senior citizens oppose commercial activity in Whitefield layout

The issue began with plot No 2, initially sanctioned for a multistorey residential building, being converted into a commercial complex.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 19:21 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 19:21 IST
India NewsBengaluruWhitefieldSenior citizens

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