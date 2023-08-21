Senior citizens sweep up offers at Bengaluru job fair

A job fair for senior citizens was organised on Sunday by Nightingales Medical Trust, in association with Vayah Vikas and St Joseph’s University.
Nightingales Medical Trust, a non-profit organisation, has been actively hosting job fairs for senior citizens since 2011, facilitating placements for over 3,000 individuals. The annual event was temporarily suspended due to the pandemic.
As many as 652 senior citizens attended the job fair where companies presented 395 offers. The companies extended job offers in various sectors including administration, cashier roles, management positions, security services, marketing advisory, teacher training, data entry, reception, gas agencies, and life insurance, among others.
India has 138 million senior citizens, 89 per cent of whom are not covered by any pension scheme. They depend on small savings or children for sustenance. Only 12 per cent have life insurance policies. “Women stay engaged after retirement but that’s not true of men. They sit idle. Nobody talks to them and they feel alone. As a result, their health deteriorates. Many look for jobs so that they stay connected with society,” said S Premkumar Raja, co-founder and honorary secretary at Nightingales Medical Trust.
Raymund Joseph, 60, was happy to face a job interview after 28 years and relive the fear of being questioned by an HR executive, who was far younger than him.
“It was a good interaction. I wish to share my knowledge with the younger generation,” he said.
Scharada Dubey, an author, said that she needed to connect with people.
“Today’s generation will not listen to the elders. I’m fit and have to stay active. I should earn my own living,” she added.
Anand Srinivas, Director of Vineeti Technologies, a company that took part in the job fair, said most candidates looked for desk jobs with fixed timings and expected higher salaries though some were ready to fit in any role.