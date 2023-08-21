Senior citizens sweep up offers at Bengaluru job fair

India has 138 million senior citizens, 89 per cent of whom are not covered by any pension scheme. They depend on small savings or children for sustenance. Only 12 per cent have life insurance policies. “Women stay engaged after retirement but that’s not true of men. They sit idle. Nobody talks to them and they feel alone. As a result, their health deteriorates. Many look for jobs so that they stay connected with society,” said S Premkumar Raja, co-founder and honorary secretary at Nightingales Medical Trust.