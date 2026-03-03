<p>Bengaluru: The Siddapura police have registered a criminal case against a senior executive of a private hospital in the city after a woman co-worker alleged that he sexually assaulted and exploited her. </p>.<p>The suspect named in the FIR is Trivikrama Rao, top police sources confirmed to DH. He is the executive director of the hospital located near Jayanagar in south Bengaluru. </p>.Bengaluru: Male therapist arrested for misbehaving with Canadian delegate during spa in luxury hotel .<p>“The FIR was registered based on a complaint by the woman three days ago. The woman works in the same hospital but the alleged offence occurred in a different location. It is alleged that she was taken there on the guise of meetings and professional discussions before being sexually assaulted. In order to protect her identity, we are not divulging further details about the nature of her work, etc.,” a senior police officer told <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>.<p>The sources confirmed that rape charge has been invoked against the suspect, based on the complaint. “The suspect is yet to be arrested and efforts are underway to trace him,” a police investigators said. </p>