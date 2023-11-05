Senior geologist found murdered in South Bengaluru home

Bengaluru: A senior geologist with the Department of Mines and Geology was found dead with her throat slit at her home in southern Bengaluru, police officers said on Sunday.

Police said that the deceased Prathima K S, 43, stayed alone in a two-storied rented house near the Gokulam Apartment Complex in Doddakallasandra under the Subramanyapura police station limits. Her office was located on the 13th floor of the VV Towers near Vidhana Soudha.

A police officer close to the investigation said that they received information about the alleged murder around 8:30 am.

“She was in the office till 6:30 pm on Saturday. The crime must’ve happened after she had come home. It is also being checked who she spoke with last,” the officer told DH.