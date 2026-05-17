Bengaluru East City Corporation's senior officials inspect SWD works ahead of monsoon

<p>Bengaluru: Ahead of the monsoon season, senior officials of the Bengaluru East City Corporation conducted a field inspection of storm water drains in the Kalkere and Hoysalanagar areas of the KR Puram Assembly constituency, amid concerns over delays in drain-cleaning works by contractors.</p>.<p>During the inspection, Additional Commissioner (Development) Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar visited storm water drains near the Kalkere burial ground, Krishnappa Layout, NPS School, Abhaya School, Hoysalanagar 3rd Main Road and 13th Cross Road, among other areas.</p>.Bengaluru civic bodies race to clear drains ahead of monsoon.<p>He directed officials to expedite development works at locations where retaining wall construction was either in progress or yet to begin.</p>.<p>He also identified several block spots that had not been cleared.</p>