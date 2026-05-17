Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru East City Corporation's senior officials inspect SWD works ahead of monsoon

He directed officials to expedite development works at locations where retaining wall construction was either in progress or yet to begin.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 21:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2026, 21:31 IST
India NewsBengalurumonsoonBengaluru cityrainSWD

Follow us on :

Follow Us