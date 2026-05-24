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Sentenced to life imprisonment, convict walks out of Bengaluru jail using fake Supreme Court orders

Efforts are ongoing to trace him.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 13:01 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsSupreme CourtParappana Agrahara Central Prison

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