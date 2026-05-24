<p>Bengaluru: In a shocking case, a fresh investigation has been launched after a life convict walked out of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> eight years ago by producing fake Supreme Court order documents. </p><p>The Parappana Agrahara police on May 20 registered a fresh <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fir">FIR</a> against Shankar A, who was imprisoned in a 2001 kidnapping-for-ransom case. He has been booked under IPC Sections 465, 466, 468, 471, 472 and 420, related to cheating, forgery and forgery of court records, etc. </p>.Murder convict from Karnataka absconding for 8 years traced in Andhra Pradesh prison.<p>According to the FIR, after the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services received a petition that the prisoner had secured the release using fake orders, an internal probe was ordered, which confirmed that the allegations were true. </p><p>The probe revealed that Shankar had walked out of the prison on November 13, 2018, using the same forged documents and also paid a Rs 10,000 fine. Efforts are ongoing to trace him. </p><p>Investigators also suspect that there were major lapses from the prison officials who were serving at the time, as they failed to verify the veracity of the documents and follow any procedure before the release. An inquiry is also ongoing to ascertain whether there were any lapses as suspected.</p>