Septuagenarian accused of cheating 63-year-old woman by promising marriage  

A 63-year-old woman has accused a 70-year-old man of cheating her after promising marriage, and registered a complaint.
The accused and the complainant developed a friendship about five years ago and eventually started going out together.
However, of late, when the woman spoke about getting married, he ignored her and deviated from the topic.
When the woman stopped meeting him after he grew indifferent to the idea of a marriage, he allegedly abused her and issued a life threat.
An FIR has been filed at the East Zone woman police station under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).
The accused man’s wife had died a few years ago. The complainant is a widow, too. The two met when the man was searching for a bride for his son.