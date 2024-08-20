Serial accident on Bengaluru's E-City flyover disrupts traffic

Bengaluru: A serial crash on the Electronics City flyover involving four vehicles affected outbound traffic movement on Monday evening.
A dashcam video of the crash was posted by X user Debnath Das (@debnath4u), which showed that the crash occurred at 5.36 pm. An ambulance that was trying to overtake several vehicles tried to squeeze through a gap between a white Maruti Suzuki sedan and a black Hyundai i10.
Electronics City traffic police said that the driver of the i10 pulled to the left to make way for the ambulance, hitting on to a Yulu bike on the left. As a result, the black car toppled to its side and the Yulu driver fell off his bike. On the other side, the white sedan, too, grazed the median, and the ambulance came to a screeching halt. The ambulance did not hit any vehicle, but two more cars hit the back of the toppled car, said an officer.
“By the time we got there, the Yulu driver had already left. The car owners came to the station but didn’t file a complaint,” he added. Police said there were no injuries.
Published 19 August 2024, 23:05 IST