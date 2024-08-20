Serial accident on Bengaluru's E-City flyover disrupts traffic

Electronics City traffic police said that the driver of the i10 pulled to the left to make way for the ambulance, hitting on to a Yulu bike on the left. As a result, the black car toppled to its side and the Yulu driver fell off his bike. On the other side, the white sedan, too, grazed the median, and the ambulance came to a screeching halt. The ambulance did not hit any vehicle, but two more cars hit the back of the toppled car, said an officer.