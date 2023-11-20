Service only way to show respect to society: MLA

Bengaluru: Undertaking service is the only way to show love and respect to society. That is possible without holding any position or status too, said Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa on Sunday.
He was speaking at the 40th ‘Sri Sahasrarjuna Maharaja Jayanti’ program organised by the Sri Rajarajeshwara Sahasrarjuna Maharaja Jayanti Samithi, in collaboration with ABSSK Samaj, SSK Sangha, and the SSK Co-operative Society in the city.
He said that the Somavamsha Sahasrarjuna Kshatriya community should get political representation and assured that various demands of the community, including the building of a bhavana, would be fulfilled.
“Our community is economically, socially, and educationally backward. Political representation should be given in the interest of the development of the community, they should be allowed to contest elections,” said several leaders of the community, who urged that government schemes must be made available to them. They suggested that a consultation meeting be held every three months to discuss actions that can be taken to unite society and solve societal issues, besides taking steps to recognise and honour talented achievers, elders, and leaders of society.
Srinivas Srihari Khoday, president of Akhila Bharatiya Somavamshiya Sahasrarjuna Kshatriya Samaj and S N Srinivasamurthy of Sulegai Dhondusa Group flagged off a grand procession of Sri Rajarajeshwara Sahasarjuna Maharaj’s photograph from Amba Bhavani Seva Kendra near Vidyaranya Nagar tollgate to the Bunts Sangh auditorium in Vijayanagar.