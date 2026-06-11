Service road planned along Bengaluru's Ejipura flyover  

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) Commissioner KN Ramesh has directed officials to develop a service road along the ongoing Ejipura flyover to ease traffic flow.</p>.<p>While inspecting the project area, Ramesh reviewed road-widening requirements near Kendriya Sadan Junction and St John's signal.</p>.<p>At Kendriya Sadan Junction, the corporation needs to acquire 590 sqm of land belonging to St John's Medical College to widen the service road. Additional land is also required at St John's signal to construct the flyover's up ramp for vehicles coming from Sarjapur.</p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority sets October target for Ejipura flyover.<p>"The commissioner directed the officials to send a request letter to the St John's Medical College administration. The college administration has also promised to respond positively,” a BSCC statement said.</p>.<p>Ramesh also directed officials to prepare an action plan identifying alternative routes to reduce inconvenience to the public during construction of the Ejipura flyover.</p>