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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Service road planned along Bengaluru's Ejipura flyover  

While inspecting the project area, Ramesh reviewed road-widening requirements near Kendriya Sadan Junction and St John's signal.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:24 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 02:24 IST
BengaluruEjipura

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