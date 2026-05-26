<p>Bengaluru: Metro train services were suspended for a brief period of an hour between Garudacharpalya and Whitefield on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Purple Line</a> after a tree fell on the tracks between ITPL and Sathya Sai Hospital stations on Tuesday evening. </p><p>Purple Line trains for that duration only operated between Garudacharpalya and Challathatta stations since 6 pm. </p>.Metal sheets from nearby structures fall on Namma Metro tracks, disrupt train services amid gusty winds & rains .<p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff worked on the ground to remove the obstruction and restored the services subsequently.</p>