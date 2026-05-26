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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Services on Namma Metro's Garudacharpalya-Whitefield stretch briefly hit after tree falls on track

The services have been now restored on the stretch.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:34 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:34 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma MetroPurple Line

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